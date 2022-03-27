Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,646,000 after purchasing an additional 177,645 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,141,000 after acquiring an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,443,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,303,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,387,000 after acquiring an additional 63,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.56.

In other news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $168.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.75. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.83 and a 12 month high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.