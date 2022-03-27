Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,760,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in VeriSign by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after purchasing an additional 364,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VeriSign by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in VeriSign by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,554,000 after purchasing an additional 138,485 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,978 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $215.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.10. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.62 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.