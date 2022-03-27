Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNP opened at $273.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $174.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $273.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

