Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

