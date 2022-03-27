Transform Wealth LLC Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 74.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 558,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,477,000 after acquiring an additional 239,091 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.3% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.35.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

