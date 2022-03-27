Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

TRV has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.93.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $187.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.42 and its 200 day moving average is $162.29. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

