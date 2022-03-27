Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) & Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Critical Review

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Nemaura Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts $94.42 million 11.01 -$20.55 million ($0.41) -46.32 Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$6.26 million ($0.53) -7.53

Nemaura Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts -21.77% -28.87% -17.95% Nemaura Medical N/A -228.43% -38.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Treace Medical Concepts and Nemaura Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 69.83%. Nemaura Medical has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 326.07%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts beats Nemaura Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nemaura Medical, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app. The company was founded by Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury on December 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.