Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of TREC stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.42. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $211.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREC. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Trecora Resources by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,555,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after buying an additional 423,000 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Trecora Resources by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 77,789 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Trecora Resources by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 253,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 45,288 shares during the period. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

