TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) to report sales of $25.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.43 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported sales of $19.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year sales of $104.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.27 million to $105.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $116.09 million, with estimates ranging from $110.14 million to $122.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 87.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPVG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

TPVG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. 100,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,737. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $541.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.76. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

