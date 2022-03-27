TrueFlip Market Cap Reaches $3.60 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (TFL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded flat against the US dollar. One TrueFlip coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00036185 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00112946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TFL is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.