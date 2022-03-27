Truist Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.71 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,151,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, BC Partners Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $425,955,000.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

