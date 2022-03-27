Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys 722 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Stryker by 113.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after buying an additional 1,189,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,679,000 after purchasing an additional 285,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

SYK stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $231.35 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

