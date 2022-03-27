Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $7.07 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,250,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,809. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

