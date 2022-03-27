Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $984,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 202.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.35.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,902. The stock has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.92 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

