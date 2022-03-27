Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 364 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,446 shares of company stock valued at $30,644,888. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.53. 12,064,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,268,092. The company has a market cap of $266.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

