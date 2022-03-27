Trust Co. of Virginia VA Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.3% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,647. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.86 and a 200 day moving average of $219.23. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

