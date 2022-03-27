Trust Co. of Virginia VA Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,360,000 after buying an additional 1,934,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,993,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,691,000 after buying an additional 215,803 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,330,000 after buying an additional 606,735 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,455,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,744,000 after buying an additional 70,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,226,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,949,000 after buying an additional 193,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $49.53. 3,230,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.37. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

