Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 634 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $206.12. 19,313,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,596,346. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

