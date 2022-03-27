TSP Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 745,000 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Trilogy Metals comprises approximately 2.1% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 2.64% of Trilogy Metals worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 100.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 11.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

TMQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ remained flat at $$1.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 103,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,014. The firm has a market cap of $161.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.66. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

In related news, CEO Tony Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

