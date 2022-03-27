Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.27

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.27 and traded as high as $17.98. Twin Disc shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 13,955 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $240.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 263.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the second quarter valued at about $466,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.