U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.93

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.93 and traded as low as $7.66. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 27,126 shares trading hands.

USAU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.68.

U.S. Gold ( NASDAQ:USAU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

