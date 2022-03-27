U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.93

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.93 and traded as low as $7.66. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 27,126 shares trading hands.
USAU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)
U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.
