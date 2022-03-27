UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.4% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.62% of Microsoft worth $13,107,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,551,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,869,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.45 and a 200 day moving average of $310.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $231.10 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

