UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,153 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NPK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the third quarter worth about $544,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 115.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the third quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:NPK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. 39,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,885. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.40 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The company has a market cap of $558.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.67.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

