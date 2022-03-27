UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter worth $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth $230,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RNA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. 86,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,030. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $826.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.12). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,265.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

