UBS Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €102.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €102.00 ($112.09) target price by UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KGX. HSBC set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($118.68) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($128.57) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($92.31) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €96.00 ($105.49).

Shares of KGX opened at €59.34 ($65.21) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €77.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.87. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($89.91).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

