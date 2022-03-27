UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UCBJY shares. Citigroup downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.84.

UCBJY stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

