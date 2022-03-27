Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Decreased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 1.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Ulta Beauty worth $117,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after acquiring an additional 230,320 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,858,000 after acquiring an additional 226,781 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $59,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $395.07. The stock had a trading volume of 449,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,862. The company has a 50-day moving average of $371.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.55. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

