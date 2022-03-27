Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,703,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

