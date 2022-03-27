United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDIGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UTDI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.68) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($61.54) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($46.15) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Internet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.40 ($46.59).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €31.00 ($34.07) on Wednesday. United Internet has a 12-month low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a 12-month high of €37.67 ($41.40). The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.42.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

