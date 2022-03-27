United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.83. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.
About United States Antimony (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.