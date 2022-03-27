United Utilities Group’s (UU) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.95) to GBX 1,100 ($14.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 1,065.50 ($14.03) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,060.20. United Utilities Group has a one year low of GBX 877.60 ($11.55) and a one year high of GBX 1,138.50 ($14.99). The firm has a market cap of £7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.86.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Liam Butterworth acquired 3,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,036 ($13.64) per share, with a total value of £31,080 ($40,916.27). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,034 shares of company stock worth $3,144,074.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

