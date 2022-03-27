UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,719 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $79,812,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $513.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $360.55 and a 1-year high of $515.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.80.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.