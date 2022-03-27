Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Bought by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,414 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Uniti Group by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNIT opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

