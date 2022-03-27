Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of VLOWY opened at $2.65 on Friday. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

