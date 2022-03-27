Van ECK Associates Corp Has $479.80 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,633 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.1% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Broadcom worth $479,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 169,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,511,000 after buying an additional 32,054 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $628.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $583.78 and a 200 day moving average of $568.22. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

