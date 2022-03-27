Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,503,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,704 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.82% of Blackbaud worth $197,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLKB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at about $9,204,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at about $7,203,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 147.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 75,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $4,981,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,419. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.45. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 490.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

