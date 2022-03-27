VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,985,000 after purchasing an additional 630,151 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,601,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,415,000 after purchasing an additional 163,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,599,000 after purchasing an additional 613,622 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,985,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after purchasing an additional 277,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,888,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,238,000 after purchasing an additional 301,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

