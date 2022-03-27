Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,845,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,452,547. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31.

