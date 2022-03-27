Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $34,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,826. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $250.62 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

