Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,533 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,847,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,878,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,122,000 after purchasing an additional 911,336 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $85.05 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.83 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.