Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $71.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

