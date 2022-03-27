Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.52. 1,286,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,107. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $216.62 and a one year high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

