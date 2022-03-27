Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.52 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $216.62 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

