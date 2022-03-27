Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.4% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $29,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,434 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,924,000 after buying an additional 1,756,330 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after buying an additional 1,716,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.77. 6,332,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,901,980. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $77.69 and a 1 year high of $82.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.