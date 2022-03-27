Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $627.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. Vaxart has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $11.11.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.68% and a negative net margin of 7,900.22%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Vaxart’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

