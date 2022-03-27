Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.24). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ventyx Biosciences.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTYX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $9,826,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTYX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 141,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,914. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57.

About Ventyx Biosciences (Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.