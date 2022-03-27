Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.24). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ventyx Biosciences.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTYX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $9,826,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTYX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 141,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,914. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

