Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $257.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.31 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

