Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,174,000 after purchasing an additional 111,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,356,000 after purchasing an additional 450,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,804,000 after purchasing an additional 277,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,999 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $83.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average is $77.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

