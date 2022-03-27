Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $128.83 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.24 and a one year high of $128.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.888 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.