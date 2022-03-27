Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $223.36 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.32 and its 200 day moving average is $204.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

